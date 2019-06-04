Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.50.

ABCB opened at $35.90 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after buying an additional 50,838 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 950,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,106,000 after buying an additional 410,379 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,968,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

