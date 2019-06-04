Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.73.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 9,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $195,910.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 159,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,104.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $218,496.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,144. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMPH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.90. 15,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,586. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

