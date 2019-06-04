Analysts Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR) to Announce -$0.49 EPS

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.53). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($3.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06.

KZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 101,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,124. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 21.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $177.63 million and a PE ratio of -3.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 2,314.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 231,446 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.