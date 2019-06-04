Analysts Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR) to Announce -$0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.53). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($3.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06.

KZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 101,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,124. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 21.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $177.63 million and a PE ratio of -3.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 2,314.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 231,446 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

