Analysts Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.92%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMAT. ValuEngine raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $1,283,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 48,184 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMAT opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $507.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

