Analysts Anticipate UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) to report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. UMB Financial reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.18 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $74.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $100,121.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $413,134.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,441,884.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,288 in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

