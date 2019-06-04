Analysts Expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) to announce $40.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.31 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. posted sales of $36.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full-year sales of $160.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.09 million to $165.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $170.60 million, with estimates ranging from $156.78 million to $180.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MNR shares. ValuEngine raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Boenning Scattergood set a $18.00 price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

In related news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Landy purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,709 shares of company stock valued at $287,691 and sold 17,000 shares valued at $241,600. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 10.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.