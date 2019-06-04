Analysts Expect Scpharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Brokerages expect Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) to announce earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Scpharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Scpharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scpharmaceuticals.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Scpharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Scpharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.50.

In other Scpharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp bought 389,862 shares of Scpharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,627.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

