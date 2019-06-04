Analysts Set $2.00 Price Target for Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX)

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Co-Diagnostics an industry rank of 143 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CODX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 95,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. 2,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,293. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 19,057.66% and a negative return on equity of 430.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

