Analysts Set ECN Capital Corp (ECN) Price Target at $5.18

Shares of ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of TSE ECN traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.25. 71,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,456. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$3.13 and a 52-week high of C$4.60.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler  Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

