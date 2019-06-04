Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 4th (ADMA, APPS, BOX, CLR, COTY, COUP, CY, GPS, KO, LYFT)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 4th:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at National Securities. National Securities currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Craig Hallum. Craig Hallum currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $24.00 to $21.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $52.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY). BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $123.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $111.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $107.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at MKM Partners. The firm currently has a $23.85 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Argus.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola outpaced the industry in the past year, owing to the execution of strategies to evolve as a consumer-centric total beverage company. This bolstered its quarterly performances as evident from a robust surprise trend. First-quarter 2019 marked its seventh positive earnings surprise in the last eight quarters and seventh straight sales beat. Ongoing productivity efforts and disciplined growth strategies along with robust performance across segments are aiding top and bottom lines. Innovation and investment in core categories and brands has been the key focus area, which has led to the expansion of retail value share. Moreover, its global re-franchising initiatives are expected to boost margins. However, it expects adverse currency rates to significantly mar comparable revenues and operating income in the second quarter and 2019.”

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT). They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM). They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $75.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

