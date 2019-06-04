Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVXL. ValuEngine raised Anavex Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $2.87 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $144.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.38.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,495,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 53,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 200.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

