Antero Resources (AR) Shares Up 5.2%

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.05. 9,679,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 6,600,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on AR. Macquarie began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cowen began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.36.

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul M. Rady acquired 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $102,073.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,579,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,893,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 72,489 shares of company stock valued at $533,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 198.0% in the first quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 6,693,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $40,327,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 28,587,791 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $268,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 21.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,220,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 23.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,752,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

