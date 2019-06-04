Apple Inc. (AAPL) is Fagan Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.8% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $805.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,803,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $10,054,242.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $29,300,960 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $228.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.35.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

