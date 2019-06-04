ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 7,425 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,175 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,638 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $884,000. SWS Partners increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 11,642 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $947.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $1,170,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,487,421.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 156,866 shares in the company, valued at $17,327,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,800 shares of company stock worth $27,803,932 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

