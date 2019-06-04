Ascena Retail Group Inc (ASNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.05 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASNA opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.00 million, a P/E ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ascena Retail Group has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ascena Retail Group will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 113,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,031,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 211,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

