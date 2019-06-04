Astea International (ATEA) vs. Symantec (SYMC) Head to Head Contrast

Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) and Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Get Astea International alerts:

Symantec pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Astea International does not pay a dividend. Symantec pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Astea International has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symantec has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Astea International and Symantec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astea International 1.05% -6.86% 1.94% Symantec 0.59% 13.05% 4.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astea International and Symantec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astea International $27.47 million 0.73 $360,000.00 N/A N/A Symantec $4.73 billion 2.35 $31.00 million $1.17 15.37

Symantec has higher revenue and earnings than Astea International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Astea International and Symantec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astea International 0 0 0 0 N/A Symantec 1 11 3 0 2.13

Symantec has a consensus price target of $21.87, suggesting a potential upside of 21.62%. Given Symantec’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Symantec is more favorable than Astea International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Astea International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Symantec shares are held by institutional investors. 57.1% of Astea International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Symantec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Symantec beats Astea International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astea International Company Profile

Astea International Inc. develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications. The company also provides FieldCentrix Enterprise suite, a service management solution that runs on various mobile devices; and integrates with customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning applications. In addition, it supports deployments in on-premise, as well as cloud environments by leveraging a multi-tenant architecture; and provides infrastructure tools and services, as well as consulting, implementation, training, and maintenance services. The company's products are used in information technology, medical devices and diagnostic systems, industrial controls and instrumentation, retail/point-of-sale equipment, office automation equipment, imaging systems, fire and security, gaming/leisure equipment, facilities management, and telecommunications, and other related industries with equipment sales and service requirements. Astea International Inc. markets its products through a network of direct and indirect sales and services offices; and distributors consisting of value-added resellers, system integrators, and sales agents, as well as original equipment manufacturing partners. The company was formerly known as Applied System Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Astea International Inc. in 1992. Astea International Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services. It also offers consulting, premium support, and cyber security services. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton Security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers, as well as Norton Wi-Fi Privacy services. The company serves business, government, and public-sector customers; small, medium, and large enterprises; and individuals, households, and small businesses. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. Symantec Corporation has strategic alliance with Ernst & Young LLP to help organizations address intellectual property and data, as well as manage cyber risk. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Astea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.