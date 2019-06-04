ATLAS COPCO AB/S (ATLKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ATLKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,499. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

