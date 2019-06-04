Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,213,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 119,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMX opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52-week low of $80.86 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. Santander downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

