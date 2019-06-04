Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Stake in TELUS Co. (TU)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 45.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,720 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TU. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in TELUS in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 51.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TU stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.4191 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

