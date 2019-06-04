B. Riley Analysts Give TiVo (TIVO) a $18.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TIVO. ValuEngine downgraded TiVo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiVo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded TiVo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TiVo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TiVo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

Get TiVo alerts:

Shares of TIVO opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TiVo has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $896.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.18.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). TiVo had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TiVo will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. TiVo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIVO. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TiVo by 168.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TiVo during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in TiVo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in TiVo during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TiVo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.