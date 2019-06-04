B. Riley Financial Inc. Sells 144,600 Shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (ALIM)

B. Riley Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144,600 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alimera Sciences were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 252,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 158,790 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Knott David M now owns 387,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 65,001 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences Inc has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $1.21.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alimera Sciences Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALIM shares. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.55.

WARNING: “B. Riley Financial Inc. Sells 144,600 Shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (ALIM)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/b-riley-financial-inc-sells-144600-shares-of-alimera-sciences-inc-alim.html.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.