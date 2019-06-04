Babcock International Group PLC (BAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 621.71 ($8.12).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAB. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Babcock International Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of LON:BAB traded up GBX 20.90 ($0.27) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 463.90 ($6.06). The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 410.10 ($5.36) and a one year high of GBX 868 ($11.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) per share. This is a boost from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

