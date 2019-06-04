Banco Santander (SAN) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.20 ($6.05) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.34 ($7.37) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €5.05 ($5.87) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.70 ($4.30) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €5.04 ($5.86).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

