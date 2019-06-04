Bank of America Corp DE Has $110,000 Position in Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Inc (DSE)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Inc (NYSE:DSE) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,791 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 556,470 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of DSE opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%.

Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Profile

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

