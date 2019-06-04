Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Holdings Raised by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444,781 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $22,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.91. 73,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,285. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 621,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $31,158,748.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,235,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,651.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,103 shares of company stock worth $41,454,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-bk-holdings-raised-by-private-management-group-inc.html.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.