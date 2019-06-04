Baozun Inc (BZUN) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 516,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,765 shares during the period. Baozun accounts for about 0.9% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Baozun were worth $21,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,855,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Baozun by 2,477.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 77,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baozun by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 824,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 98,783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Baozun by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $38.50. 6,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,362. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 3.19. Baozun Inc has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

