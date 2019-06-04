Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €78.43 ($91.20).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €61.64 ($71.67) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of €61.41 ($71.41) and a 1 year high of €87.92 ($102.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

