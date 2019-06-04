BBR Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

BBR Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 1,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,150.00 to $2,370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,960.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,072.70.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,751.79, for a total transaction of $562,324.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,650.46 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,606.27 and a 52-week high of $2,162.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.34 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

