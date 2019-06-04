Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Stake Increased by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 2.0% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $36,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,502 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $232.66 on Tuesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.31.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Catherine M. Burzik purchased 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $225.89 per share, for a total transaction of $64,378.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 2,104 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $536,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,198 shares of company stock worth $6,813,672 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

