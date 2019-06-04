Beyond Meat (BYND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

In related news, insider Dariush Ajami acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond J. Lane acquired 29,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $736,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

