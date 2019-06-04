Beyond Meat’s Quiet Period Will End on June 11th (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat’s (NASDAQ:BYND) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 11th. Beyond Meat had issued 9,625,000 shares in its IPO on May 2nd. The total size of the offering was $240,625,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During Beyond Meat’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Lane bought 29,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $736,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dariush Ajami bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

