BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (BVXV) & AVITA MED LTD/S (AVMXY) Head to Head Contrast

AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AVITA MED LTD/S and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 BIONDVAX PHARMA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

AVITA MED LTD/S currently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 561.23%. Given AVITA MED LTD/S’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AVITA MED LTD/S is more favorable than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A -773.59% -82.26%

Risk and Volatility

AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AVITA MED LTD/S and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA MED LTD/S $1.25 million 139.75 -$12.81 million N/A N/A BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -$23.41 million ($3.60) -1.90

AVITA MED LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Summary

AVITA MED LTD/S beats BIONDVAX PHARMA/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVITA MED LTD/S

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin. Its lead product, RECELL System, is used in the treatment of various skin defects, such as burns and plastic reconstructive procedures. The company also offers ReGenerCell for chronic wounds and ReNovaCell for the restoration of pigmentation. Avita Medical Limited is based in Valencia, California.

About BIONDVAX PHARMA/S

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

