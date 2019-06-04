BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on drug development which utilizes novel artificial intelligence to identify the next wave of medicines across neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company’s product portfolio include BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is based in the United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $21.00 price target on BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.42. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $125,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $443,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

