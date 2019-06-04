bitJob (STU) Trading Down 5.6% This Week

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, bitJob has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One bitJob token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and YoBit. bitJob has a total market capitalization of $64,632.00 and $106.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00385528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.47 or 0.02859915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00152080 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004344 BTC.

bitJob Profile

bitJob launched on August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,816,093 tokens. The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob. The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling bitJob

bitJob can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitJob should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

