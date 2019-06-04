Bitstar Price Hits $0.0078 (BITS)

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Bitstar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Bitstar has a market cap of $158,792.00 and $5.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitstar has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitstar Coin Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 20,303,404 coins. Bitstar’s official website is www.bitstarcoin.com. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitstar

Bitstar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitstar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitstar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

