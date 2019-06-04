BlackRock Inc. Sells 475,235 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,294,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kimco Realty worth $745,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 468.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,837,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $69,738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,850,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,312,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 135,304.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 39.40% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Evercore ISI cut Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.17 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $101,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Jamieson sold 16,435 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $301,253.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,887.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/blackrock-inc-sells-475235-shares-of-kimco-realty-corp-kim.html.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.