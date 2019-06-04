Bluzelle (BLZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.29 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $12.37 million and $1.29 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for about $0.0598 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $50.98 and $10.39.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.57 or 0.08515183 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038435 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001643 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013714 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,044,703 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

