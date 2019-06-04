BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give FirstService (FSV) a C$106.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$106.00 price target on FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Shares of TSE FSV opened at C$121.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$88.42 and a 1-year high of C$129.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

