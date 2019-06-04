BMO Capital Markets Upgrades TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) to “Market Perform”

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s current price.

TTWO has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens set a $110.00 target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Thursday, February 7th. MKM Partners cut their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 144,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $13,600,946.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 65.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 46.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

