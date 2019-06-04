BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 54,541.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATRS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Antares Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $3.96.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 92,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $276,234.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 301,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,213 shares in the company, valued at $507,868.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATRS. BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.25 to $5.65 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.99 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

