BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Takes $87,000 Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Energy Fund I LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.99. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $25.96.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.20. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

RCKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 550,005 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,625,087.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

