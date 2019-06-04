Bollard Group LLC Has $4.60 Million Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.7% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.66 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.42.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

