Boot Barn (BOOT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Pivotal Research cut Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price target on Boot Barn and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $749.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 10.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 44,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

