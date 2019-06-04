Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in a report released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.90.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $63.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 6.24%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.