BP (BP) Receiving Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about BP (LON:BP) has trended negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted BP’s analysis:

BP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on BP from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC cut their price target on BP from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 650.88 ($8.50).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 541.80 ($7.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The firm has a market cap of $109.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.64%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 526 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £305.08 ($398.64).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

