Bremer Bank National Association Takes $33,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $10,655,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $641.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $641.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.20 and a 12 month high of $727.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.00, for a total value of $3,305,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,358,813. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,658 shares of company stock worth $8,180,702. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

