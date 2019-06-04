Bremer Bank National Association Takes $41,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,319,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,855,000 after buying an additional 148,443 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 247,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 25,382 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Handelsbanken downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $48.61 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $52.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 78.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

