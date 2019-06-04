Brokerages Expect Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.93. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.70 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $130,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,460 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,306,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 247,309 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

FBC stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.30%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

