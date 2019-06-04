Brokerages Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post sales of $175.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.70 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $178.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $733.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $731.20 million to $735.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $809.60 million, with estimates ranging from $791.80 million to $831.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $199.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,755,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,790,000 after buying an additional 37,792 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 40,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 333.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $949,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

