Brokerages Expect Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Suncor Energy posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 10.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. GMP Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.48.

NYSE SU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,015,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $42.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,400,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,579,000 after acquiring an additional 637,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,511,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,760,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,378 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

